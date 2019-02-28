Thursday is another snow day for some Tri-City students

Many Tri-City area schools will be closed again Thursday or at least open late.
The Pasco and Kennewick school districts were among those that initially planned a late start and then announced a closure.
No snow is forecast for the Tri-Cities, but roads are slick.
Snowfall started Wednesday evening. For a time in the late evening precipitation turned to sleet in parts of the Tri-Cities and then fell as snow later in the night.
“The roads are extremely hazardous at this time with compact snow and ice,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.
The Tri-Cities should have some time in the next few days to dig out after close to 20 inches of snow has fallen this month, according to the National Weather Service.
Just a 10 percent chance of snow is forecast Friday night, increasing to a 20 percent chance of snow Saturday morning.
A chance of rain and snow also is possible next Wednesday, according to the early forecast.
Benton County has made some progress on clearing drifts from rural roads. Webber Canyon Road and Travis Road to Reese Road were open as of about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
School delays and closures
▪ Richland School district is on a two hour delay Thursday and buses will use snow routes. No zero hour classes for middle and high school students. Breakfast is canceled. Morning sessions for the Early Learning Center and Tapteal Elementary early learning classrooms are canceled.
▪ Kennewick School District is closed Thursday. No after-school activities or events. (Updated)
▪ Pasco School District is closed Thursday. All athletic and school events are canceled. (Updated)
▪ Finley School District will start classes two hours late Thursday. The engineering competition field trip is postponed.
▪ Columbia School District (Burbank) will be on a two hour delay Thursday. Buses will be on emergency routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor’s class and ECEAP will be on a two hour delay.
▪ North Franklin School District closed Thursday. (Updated)
▪ Prosser School District schools are closed Thursday, but offices are open. (Updated)
▪ Grandview School District is closed. (Updated)
▪ Kiona-Benton City School District closed. (Updated)
▪ Paterson School District will start three hours late Thursday. No preschool. (Updated)
▪ Dayton School District will start two hours late Thursday. No morning preschool.
▪ Kahlotus School District will open two hours late Thursday. No morning preschool or breakfast.
▪ Touchet School District is on a two hour delay Thursday.
▪ Prescott Elementary and High schools are on a two hour delay.
▪ Christ the King Parish school will start two hours late Thursday.
▪ Bethlehem Lutheran School is closed Thursday and activities are canceled. (Updated)
▪ Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities opens two hours late Thursday. No morning extended care.
▪ Calvary Christian School will be on a two hour delay Thursday.
▪ St. Joseph’s School in Kennewick will be on a two hour delay Thursday. No morning preschool. Children’s center will open at 8 a.m.
▪ Kingspoint Christian School closed. No morning EDP. (Updated)
Other delays and closures
▪ Hanford is on a staggered late start Thursday for workers not essential for safety and security. Workers should report to the 200 West and 100 Areas at 9 a.m. and the 200 East Area and areas south of the Wye Barricade, including Richland, at 9:30 a.m. Swing and graveyard shifts are on the regular schedule.
▪ Hanford vitrification plant workers not essential for safety and security should report to work at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the construction site, in-town offices the simulator building, the Material Handling Facility and the Pasco lab.
▪ Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) employees in Richland and on the Hanford Site who are not essential for safety and security should report to work at 10 a.m. Thursday.
▪ West Richland city offices open at 10 a.m. Thursday.
▪ Prosser city offices open at 10 a.m. Thursday.
▪ Meals on Wheels dining centers are closed and meals will not be delivered to homes Thursday.
▪ Childrens Development Center is closed Thursday. (Updated)
▪ Benton Franklin Head Start is closed. All home visits and evening events are canceled. (Updated)
▪ West Side Church in Richland has canceled morning preschool classes, Parent Connect, Morning Glory and Compassionate Caregivers Thursday.
Check back for updates.
