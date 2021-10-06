Washington State

Hiker discovers human remains while walking near mountain pass, Washington cops say

A hiker found unidentifiable human remains near Stampede Pass, Kittitas County officials said.
A hiker discovered human remains near a Washington mountain pass, officials said.

The hiker called Kittitas County officials Friday after they thought they found something suspicious, KOMO News reported.

A sheriff’s office deputy found human remains and called detectives to the scene, according to the Associated Press. The body was about 2 miles south of Keechelus Lake.

The remains were likely in the area “for some months,” Chris Whitsett, a sheriff’s office official, told The Yakima Herald.

Officials told KING 5 that the remains weren’t identifiable because they had begun decomposing.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to KOMO News. The body was to undergo an autopsy in King County.

Stampede Pass is about 10 miles south of Snoqualmie Pass. It’s a notch in the central Cascade Mountains. Keechelus Lake is about 3 miles south of Snoqualmie Pass on the south side of I-90.

Maddie Capron
Maddie Capron is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter focused on the outdoors and wildlife in the western U.S. She graduated from Ohio University and previously worked at CNN, the Idaho Statesman and Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism.
