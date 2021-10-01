Hiker dies after being swept over 43-foot waterfall in Washington, officials say

Lower Lewis River Falls is a 43-foot waterfall located near Cougar, Washington. A 25-year-old hiker died after he was swept over the falls on Sept. 29, 2021. U.S. Forest Service

Benjamin K. Jones set out for a “Wednesday Waterfall” hike with friends in Washington, officials said.

His friends last saw the 25-year-old Vancouver man on the ledge of the Lower Lewis River Falls in Cougar before he was swept over the 43-foot falls and landed in a pool below, yelling for help, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Witnesses said they tried to reach Jones but he went under the water and never resurfaced, officials said.

There was no cell service so his friends had to drive 28 minutes before they could call for help, officials said.

Search and rescue divers then found his body in 14 inches of water, west of the waterfall’s main pool, officials said.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The waterfall cascades 200-feet wide, and it’s located in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, about 80 miles northeast of Portland.

Skamania County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public to stay on the trails and use established overlooks while viewing the falls.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER