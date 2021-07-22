Van bursts into flames after hitting deer on Idaho highway, photos show

Blaine County Sheriff

When a Washington driver smacked into a deer on an Idaho highway, the whole van burst into flames, officials said.

The 59-year-old driver from Bellevue, Washington, collided with a deer at just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when it was trying to cross the highway, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The impact sparked a fire large enough to shut down both lanes of Idaho’s Highway 75.

The driver and a passenger inside the van were both wearing seatbelts and only had minor injuries, officials said. The deer ran away from the scene before emergency officials arrived.

Photos of the 1999 Volkswagen Eurovan show only a skeleton of the vehicle left after it was engulfed in fire.

Blaine County Sheriff

“The van, which was completely burned inside and out, was towed from the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said drought is pushing more wildlife to travel from the backcountry. Drivers should be prepared to stop for wildlife in rural counties.

“Hitting an animal can cause significant vehicle damage or injuries to the occupants,” Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a news release. “Please use extreme caution while driving in the early morning or evenings.”