Washington State

Interactive map shows wildfires burning in Washington, elsewhere in the United States

By The News Tribune

Flames from the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill wildfire encroach on Wells Dam, on Sept. 7, 2020, near Azwell, Washington.
Flames from the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill wildfire encroach on Wells Dam, on Sept. 7, 2020, near Azwell, Washington. Tyler Tjomsland AP

An online map from InciWeb shows wildfires burning across the United States, including in Washington state.

The website includes detailed information about the fires, which can be accessed by clicking on the fire’s icon on the map, switching to “incident table view” or entering information in the search box, including fire name or state.

Information, including fire size, source and links to news articles, is updated regularly.

See the map below:

