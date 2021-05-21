Cougar Gold cheese — and WSU students behind it — to be featured on ‘Rachael Ray Show’

Student employees and staff at the WSU Creamery scoop and stir curds during the cheesemaking process, filmed for the “Rachael Ray Show” this spring. Washington State University College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences

Washington State University’s iconic Cougar Gold cheese, along with the people who work tirelessly to make it, will soon be featured on the ”Rachael Ray Show,” the school said.

Cougar Gold is a special variation of white cheddar that is produced at the university’s creamery in Pullman, earning state-wide praise and winning several national and international awards, according to the WSU Creamery.

Come Monday, the Emmy Award-winning, nationally syndicated talk show will highlight “how students use milk from the university’s Knott Dairy Center, and other sources, to make cheese,” Seth Truscott, a spokesperson for the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences, wrote in a news release Friday.

“I’m excited that Rachael Ray chose to showcase the behind-the-scenes work by students and staff to make the Cougar cheeses and ice cream that customers have come to know and love,” John Haugen, WSU Creamery manager, said.

Ray became interested in featuring the cheese and creamery after she received a “surprise gift” of Cougar Gold from a friend, according to the school. Students then got to work recording the hard work that goes into creating WSU’s dairy products to send in to the show.

What is Cougar Gold?

The popular brand comes in a few different flavors, with the fan-favorite being the classic Cougar Gold, “a rich, white cheddar with a smooth, firm texture,” the creamery’s website says.

“This unique cheddar has a depth and intensity that most people have never before experienced.”

Other flavors include:

Natural cheddar

Smoky cheddar

Viking

Dill Garlic

Sweet Basil

Hot Pepper

Crimson Fire

Plus seasonal flavors

The creamery produces more than 250,000 cans of cheese a year, WSU said.

“Our student employees work hard, between their classes, to make and sell high-quality products that start with students at the WSU dairy,” Haugen said in the release. “But the result we’re most proud of are our student employees, who receive practical experience as part of their education.”

Here’s how Washingtonians can tune in

Those living in the Spokane area (KXLY) and Yakima (KAPP) can watch the show at 3 p.m. Monday, while viewers in the Seattle-Tacoma area (KONG-TV) can catch the episode at 10 a.m., the university said.

Haven’t tried the cheese yet? Customers can order Cougar Gold online here.