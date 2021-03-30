Stranger lived undetected in couple’s basement, stealing their food, Washington cops say

Seattle police discovered a man was living in a homeowner’s basement and eating their food for days after a woman called to report someone was in the house. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman in Washington called 911, saying she believed an intruder was in her basement, police say.

What she didn’t know was just how long he’d been there.

Seattle police say the man had set up camp in the basement days earlier.

Police searched the Lawtonwood house on Monday and after knocking on a door and announcing themselves, the officers heard something to the effect of “I am in here,” as a man emerged, according to a police report.

Officers placed the man in handcuffs and removed him from the home as they continued to search the basement, the report said.

Thomas Lewellen, 56, of Minnesota, had set up a bed in the basement, surrounded by playing cards, clothes he had organized on the floor and some other furniture, according to the report.

He told officers he had permission to live in the basement but later said he “gravitated towards the door to seek refuge” on Saturday morning, the report said.

The homeowner, who spoke with officers over the phone, “made it very clear that no one had permission to stay in the house,” and that he did not know Lewellen.

Lewellen also said something to the effect of, “‘I was starving to death, and their food saved my life,’ implying that he was eating [the victim’s] food from the refrigerator downstairs,” according to the report.

While he was taking advantage of the services offered by local shelters, he said, he “still chose to go the route of entering, occupying and setting up his personal items in an occupied dwelling,” the report said.

Officers arrested Lewellen on charges of residential burglary and booked him into the King County Jail Monday, according to the report. Lewellen was charged with criminal trespass and his bail was set at $1,000, the website says.

A Seattle municipal court judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Lewellen, according to court documents. His review hearing is scheduled for April 28, documents state.