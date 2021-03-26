Craving a California roll? This Washington sushi bar is among best in US, Yelp says

A Seattle sushi bar landed on Yelp’s “Top 50 Best Sushi Bars in the U.S. and Canada” list for 2021 and has been named the best in Washington. FujifilmGirl LLC

If you’re in the mood for seafood, Washington is one of the best places to be and now one restaurant has been ranked as one of the nation’s top sushi bars.

Taneda Sushi in Kaiseki in Seattle landed on Yelp’s list of the “Top 50 Sushi Bars in the U.S. and Canada” this year, joining dozens of other top-rated restaurants serving the best sashimi, uramaki and other favorites among sushi lovers.

To come up with its list, Yelp looked at restaurants in the sushi bars category that had the largest volume of online reviews mentioning “sushi.”

“[We] then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘sushi,’ “ according to the website.

Chef Hideaki Taneda opened the restaurant in 2019 after leaving his position as an executive chef on a world cruise ship, settling in Seattle and becoming head chef at a local sushi bar,Taneda’s website says. A native of Japan, Chef Taneda brought with him from Tokyo the traditional Sushi Kaiseki technique, according to the website.

“Every detail is considered, from your health and safety during COVID to providing you with one of the best sushi experiences of your life,” one online review said. “This is Omakase heaven and is worth the wait and price point.”

The restaurant serves “only course meals” in Omakase, meaning the meal is chosen by the chef, according to Spoon University.

The restaurant is currently open and takes reservations for sit-down dining but does not offer take out, according to its Yelp page.