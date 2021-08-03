Critical race theory opponents advance to November election for Kennewick School Board

Candidates who disagree on curriculum will face off for one Kennewick School Board seat Nov. 2, following Tuesday’s primary election vote.

And an advocate for STEM education will face a candidate opposed to teaching sex education in the second seat with a contested primary election.

None are incumbents after longtime board members Dawn Adams and Heather Kintzley decided not to run for re-election.

Micah Valentine, an entrepreneur had 4,714 votes, or 40% of the votes counted Tuesday night, for the Director 1 position.

Attorney Scott E. Rodgers also will be on the ballot with 3,781 votes, or 32% of votes counted Tuesday night.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gary Bullert and David Nielsen will not advance.

Bullert had 2,205 votes, or 19%, and Nielsen had 921 votes, or 8%.

For the Director 2 position, Gabe Galbraith, a human resources supervisor at Lourdes Health, received 5,378 votes, or 46% of the votes counted Tuesday night.

Also on the ballot will be Erin Steinert, an educator, with 5,128 votes Tuesday night, or 43%.

James Langford will not advance, after receiving 1,245 votes, or 11%, as of Tuesday night in his second try to be elected to the Kennewick board.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In the Director 1, race Valentine, wants classrooms to return to normal without masks — although the state has ordered masks in all schools in Washington when they open this fall. He also opposes the teaching of critical race theory and comprehensive sex education.

Rodgers wants to ensure students have access to first-class academics and extra-curricular activities and to allow parents to opt-out their students from content they disagree while being taught to others.

In the Director 2 race, Steinert is focusing on continuing a strong and comprehensive science education in the schools and ensuring leadership remains transparent.

Gabe Galbraith wants a return the classroom without masks. He also is against teaching critical race theory and comprehensive sex education and advocates for increased mental health resources.