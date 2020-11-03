Mullen winning first term on Franklin commission. Peck leading 2 challengers

After barely losing his last attempt to become a Franklin County commissioner, Rocky Mullen was defeating his challenger Tuesday night by more than 20 percent.

And three-term incumbent Commissioner Brad Peck, a Republican, was leading his Democratic challenger Kim Lehrman.

The Franklin County Auditor’s Office reported it had counted just over 28,000 ballots at 8 p.m. Tuesday. So far the county reported a nearly 72 percent turnout, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.

Mullen, a Republican, had 60.5 percent, or 16,364 votes, and Ana Ruiz Peralta had 39.4 percent, or 10,657 votes.

The Republican businessman said he was relieved with the results. He said lack of in-person events because of the COVID pandemic made it hard to tell how people would vote.

Rocky Mullen

“I’m glad that the election is over, and I’m ready to start working for the people of Franklin County,” he told the Herald.

Peck was leading with 43.8 percent, or 11,897 votes, and Lehrman had 38 percent or 10,317 votes.

Brad Peck

Another 18 percent went to write-in candidates. Franklin County doesn’t list all of the write-in candidates separately on election night, but the Franklin County Republican Party had endorsed write-in candidate Steve Bauman for the position.

Peck, Lehrman

Peck, a three-term incumbent faced challenges both from a Democratic Party candidate and from within his own party.

He believed the board needed his 12 years of experience to face the challenges that are brewing for the county. If he lost the election, Commissioner Clint Didier would be the longest serving commissioner with two years experience.

Kim Lehrman

Peck said his experience is necessary to weather the possible financial problems facing the county in the wake of the pandemic.

Lehrman was particularly critical of Peck’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mullen, Peralta

Rocky Mullen was the chosen successor of outgoing Franklin County Commissioner Bob Koch. Mullen lost the spot four years ago by seven votes.

He has spent the past four years attending commissioner meetings and preparing for the position.

Ana Ruiz Peralta

“I know what it takes to get the job started, maintained and completed,” he said in a Herald editorial board meeting.

Mullen was looking for the county to move faster toward opening again after the closures caused by COVID-19.

Ruiz Peralta, a Democrat and community leader, wanted the commissioners to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and she billed herself as a collaborator and bridge-builder.