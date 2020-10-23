Nearly 1,000 Tri-Cities ballots already don’t count. How to check yours

Nearly 52,000 Tri-Citians mailed and dropped off their ballots within a week of receiving them, according to election officials in Benton and Franklin counties.

And already nearly 1,000 ballots have been set aside and not counted because of problems.

About 700 ballots were rejected in Benton County so far, and 225 in Franklin County, mostly because the voter signatures don’t match county records, according to votewashington.info.

Voters can still contact election workers in the county auditor offices to verify their signatures and make their vote count.

To see if your ballot has been received and is in good standing, enter your name at voter.votewa.gov.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Benton County, the turnout rate was 33.2% on Thursday with almost 40,800 ballots returned.

The county ranked 19th out of 39 counties in the state for returns.

In Franklin County, 11,000 ballots had been received as of Thursday for a 27.2% rate of return.

The county is ranked 27th in the state for turnout.

Ferry County ranked the highest with nearly 55% turnout and Columbia County was second at almost 52%.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Neighboring Eastern Washington county rankings include: Adams, 34.5%, Yakima 31.7%, Grant, 21% and Walla Walla 15.5%.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the overall state turnout average is 25 percent so far but the state’s figures are trailing a day or so behind local auditors’ numbers.

The ballots are coming in much faster than 2016 across the state. Nearly 10 percent of the ballots had been returned in the state by this time in the last presidential election.

It’s still not too late to register to vote in Washington state. You can register online at www.votewa.gov or by mail until Monday, Oct. 26 or in person up to and on Election Day, Nov 3.

Franklin County

Franklin County Election Department staff plans a curbside registration effort on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Courthouse near the ballot drop box, 1016 N. 4th Ave., Pasco.

Benton County

Benton County auditor’s office teamed up with 3 Rivers Convention Center to hold a voter registration drive all this week and on Monday, Oct. 26. Show up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the center at 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd.

After Monday, voters will need to go to the county’s new voter center at 2610 N. Columbia Center Boulevard (the former home of Chuck E. Cheese), to register, get a replacement ballot or get other questions answered.