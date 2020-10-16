When should you mail your ballot? Answers to your Tri-Cities election questions

It’s almost Election Day.

Tri-Citians are already getting their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. Auditors have said it’s important to make sure your ballot is signed with your normal signature when you send it in or drop it off.

Here are some things you need to know to make sure your vote counts this year.

Q: When do I need to register by?

A: Online and mailed in registrations must be received by Oct. 26. You can register to vote in person any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In Benton County, the Auditor’s Office has a voter center at 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Richland for registrations and other voting questions.

Franklin County residents can call the elections department at 509-545-3538 for information about registering.

Q: How do I request a mail-in ballot?

A: A ballot will be automatically sent to you as long as you’re registered to vote at the correct address 15 days before Election Day. If you haven’t registered by Election Day you can still vote, just not by mail.

Q: When will I receive my mail-in ballot?

A: Counties started sending ballots this week. They promised all ballots would be mailed by Oct. 16

Q: When should I send my ballot in to make sure it’s counted?

A: You need to make sure your ballot is postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 3. Election officials will continue counting ballots they receive that are correctly postmarked until the election is certified on Nov. 24.

Tri-Cities mail is processed in Spokane, so a ballot mailed on Election Day is unlikely to be postmarked on time to be counted.

Q: How long will it take my ballot to arrive after I send it?

A. Ballots are considered first-class mail, and though there is a space to put a stamp, no postage is required.

The Postal Service website says first-class mail is supposed to be delivered in one to three business days, but there’s an ongoing disclaimer on the site that some deliveries may take longer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Postal officials are recommending voters mail their ballots no later than Oct. 27.

Ballots can be dropped off at official drop boxes in Benton and Franklin counties until 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots will not be accepted after that time.

Q: How will I know if my ballot is counted after I send it in?

A. Washington state voters can go to voter.votewa.gov to check on the status of your ballot and registration.

If county officials receive your ballot and notice an error or missing signature, they will try to contact you to have you correct it.

Q: Where can I learn more about candidates?

The Tri-City Herald offers an in-depth Voter Guide on our website with answers from candidates at the federal, state and local levels on many important issues.

The League of Women Voters offers a comprehensive resource on candidates and more and is organized by state at the www.vote411.org/

Benton and Franklin counties also offer an online voter guide with candidate statements.

Q: Who can I contact if I have questions?

In Benton County, call the election department at 509-736-2727. The website is www.bentonauditor.com/Elections-Department.

In Franklin County, call the election department at 509-545-3502. The website is www.co.franklin.wa.us/auditor/elections/

Q: Where can I find a ballot drop box?

Benton County:

Prosser City Hall, 620 Market St., Prosser.

Benton City Hall, 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City.

Benton County’s Kennewick Annex, 24-hour drive-through drop site, 5600 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick.

Kennewick City Hall, 24-hour drive-through drop site, 210 W. 6 th Ave, Kennewick.

Ave, Kennewick. Badger Mountain Community Park, 24-hour drive-through drop site, Keene Road, Richland.

Benton County Voting Center, 24-hour drive-through drop site, 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland.

Jefferson Park, 24-hour drive-through drop site, Off Symons St, Richland.

West Richland Library, 24-hour drive-through drop site, 3803 W. Van Giesen St., Richland.

West Richland Shops, 24-hour drive-through drop site, 3100 Belmont Blvd., Richland.

WSU Tri-Cities, 24-hour drive-through drop site, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland.

Franklin County: