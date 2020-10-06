Who’s on your Tri-Cities ballot and what do they stand for? Find out in our WA voter guide

This year’s presidential race has captured most of our attention as we head to the Nov. 3 general election.

But you may know a lot less about the rest of the people and issues on the ballot that Washington voters will receive in the mail.

If you’re wondering how to vote in those races, The Tri-City Herald’s 2020 Voter Guide can help.

We sent questionnaires to dozens of statewide candidates, as well as local races in the Tri-Cities, as did our sister newspapers in Tacoma, Olympia and Bellingham.

At the top of the page, you can type in your address to pull up your ballot and learn more about the candidates’ backgrounds.

For subscribers, we have their views on such topics as taxes and the economy, racism and criminal justice and the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re not yet registered to vote, the deadline to register online or through the mail is Oct. 26.

If you miss that date, you can still register in-person at a polling place through Election Day. If you’re unsure about your registration status, you can check on it by visiting the Washington Secretary of State’s website.