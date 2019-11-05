Election Day: What to know and how to get results

It’s Election Day in Washington, which means it’s time to drop that ballot in your nearest drop box.

And if you haven’t registered, there’s still time if you act fast.

It’s too late to mail your ballot, but if you put it in a county drop box by 8 p.m. it will count.

Mid-Columbia voters are weighing in on a long list of city council, school board, port commission and other nonpartisan races.

Locally, Benton County Fire District 1 residents will vote on a general obligation bond to pay for equipment.

The statewide propositions include Initiative 976, which would set car tab fees at $30 and reduce other transportation fees and taxes.

The other is Referendum 88, which will determine if Washington implements the Initiative 1000 preferential treatment regulations approved by the 2019 Legislature.

Election results will be posted at tricityherald.com after results come in after 8:15 p.m.

If you want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 5 election, Oct. 29 is the last day for registrations and updates to existing registrations online, by mail, or at registration drives. 3dfoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Voting

Register to vote : You can still register in person at your county auditor’s office today.

: You can still register in person at your county auditor’s office today. County election offices : Benton County has three offices: 620 Market St., Prosser; 5600 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick; and 101 Wellsian Way, Ste., E, Richland. Franklin County residents can register at the county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco. Franklin County screens all courthouse visitors for weapons.

: Benton County has three offices: 620 Market St., Prosser; 5600 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick; and 101 Wellsian Way, Ste., E, Richland. Franklin County residents can register at the county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco. Franklin County screens all courthouse visitors for weapons. Drop Box locations. Ballots can be dropped off until 8 p.m. Franklin County locations are posted here and Benton County locations are posted here.







Local race information