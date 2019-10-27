3 Pasco council seats are on the ballot, including the one held by longtime Mayor Matt Watkins

Pasco voters will choose representatives for three of the seven city council posts in the Nov. 5 election.

The election includes a face-off for Mayor Matt Watkins’ at-large council position.

In Pasco’s council-manager form of government, the elected council oversees the city manager, David Zabell, who manages day-to-day operations.

The council selects an honorary mayor and mayor pro tem to represent it.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mayor Matt Watkins decided not to run for re-election. And Mayor Pro Tem Craig Maloney is not up for election this year.

Pasco’s $450 million budget for 2019-20 pays for police and fire services, planning, building services, economic development, parks and recreation, public works functions including road maintenance and other functions.

Ballots have been mailed and must be returned or postmarked by election day. Postage is prepaid.

Position 5





Incumbent David Milne, who owns a downtown Pasco business, is being challenged by Isaac “Ike” Myhrum, an accountant and regulatory analyst for Cascade Natural Gas Corp.

Milne joined the city council in 2018 when the city council switched to district-based elections to provide better representation.

David Milne

The candidates are running a campaign of mutual respect with few issues dividing them.

They agree on topics ranging from urban planning to ensure development in the Road 100 and Broadmoor area is thoughtful and not a repeat of the congestion around Road 68.

Myhrum adds that he would like to see development across the city, saying residents shouldn’t have to go to Road 68 for services.

Myhrum said he is running to focus on leadership and is only running against Milne because they live in the same district.

Isaac Myhrum TriCities

Milne said he would support Myhrum if he were a candidate in another election.

The city council will select a new mayor in January. Myhrum said he would consider Mayor Pro Tem Craig Maloney or Councilwoman Blanche Barajas.

Milne said he wants to see Pasco have a Hispanic mayor.

Milne has raised $5,100 and spent nearly $1,900, according to his PDC filings.

Myhrum registered as a mini filer and will not raise more than $5,000.

Position 7 (At Large)

Zarah Roach, chair of the Pasco Planning Commission, and Patrick Guettner, a retired corporate executive, are running to succeed Matt Watkins in the only at-large seat on the council.

A former educator and mother of three, Roach said she’s running for smart planning, including preserving commercial land for industrial and commercial development.

Zahra Roach

Guettner is running as a retired executive with the time and experience to devote to city council.

City council is a nonpartisan post, but both candidates bring partisan backgrounds.

Roach previously ran as a Democrat for Franklin County commissioner, losing last year to Republican Clint Didier.

Guettner is a past leader of the Franklin County Republican Party.

Patrick Guettner TriCities

While their approaches differ, Roach and Guettner agree the city needs a stronger base of commercial and industrial development to boost its tax base.

Roach has raised nearly $15,700 and spent about $5,100, according to the PDC.

She received $600 from Watkins and $1,000 from Kennewick Mayor Pro Tem Steve Lee.

Guettner is a mini filer and won’t raise more than $5,000.

Position 2

Ruben Alvarado

Incumbent Ruben Alvarado is running unopposed. A pastor, he joined the council in 2018, when Pasco adopted district-based elections.

He registered as a mini filer with the Public Disclosure Commission and will not raise more than $5,000.