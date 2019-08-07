Same-day registration added 3,029 voters for primary. One Tri-Cities race too close to call

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Washington’s experiment with same-day voter registration added 3,029 voters to the rolls statewide on election day.

The Washington Secretary of State said turnout for Tuesday’s primary topped 28 percent statewide.

In Mid-Columbia elections, the Benton and Franklin county auditors updated results Wednesday after a second batch of ballots were counted. There were no changes in race leaders any of the contests from the results that were released after Tuesday night’s first count. The auditors will continue to count ballots that were postmarked by election day. Results will be certified on Aug. 20.

Wednesday’s updated results did leave a Richland City Council race too close to call. Incumbent Robert J. Thompson will face either Lillian “Randy” Slovic or Kalen Finn in the Nov. 5 general election. Slovic increased her lead to 22 votes in Wednesday’s update.

Full results are available at tricityherald.com.