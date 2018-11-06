Rennette and Jerry Martin of Kennewick talk with Congressman Dan Newhouse during the Benton County GOP party at Zintel Creek Golf Club in Kennewick on Tuesday night. Newhouse was heading to other election events in Yakima County later in the evening.
Elections

Tri-City election results

By Kevin Anthony

November 06, 2018 09:06 PM

Tr-City, WA

Here is your one-stop shot for the Nov. 6 elections in the Mid-Columbia:

4th District Congress: U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R, v Christine Brown, D. 

Franklin County Roundup: Franklin County Commissioner: Clint Didier, R, v Zahra Roach, D; Franklin County Clerk: Michael Killian, R, v Jackie Lopez Giddens, R; and Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton, R, v Diana Izaguirre, D.

Benton Co. Commissioner: Shon Small, R, v Lori Sanders, R.

Coroner: Franklin County Coroner: Dan Blasdel v. Curtis McGary; Benton County Coroner: Jamie Raebel v. Bill Leach

Legislative District 8 Senate and House (3 races): Sharon Brown, R., v Leo Perales, D; Brad Klippert, R, v Shir Regev, D; Matt Boehnke, R, v. Christopher Tracy, D.

Legislative District 9 and 16: Mary Dye, R, v Jenn Goulet, D; Bill Jenkin, R, v Everett Maroon, D; Rebecca Francik, D, v Skyler Rude, R.

 Benton County District Court Judge: Terry Tanner v Tali Sams.

Levy: Franklin County First District 3

