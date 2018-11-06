Tri-City election results

Here is your one-stop shot for the Nov. 6 elections in the Mid-Columbia:
4th District Congress: U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R, v Christine Brown, D.
Franklin County Roundup: Franklin County Commissioner: Clint Didier, R, v Zahra Roach, D; Franklin County Clerk: Michael Killian, R, v Jackie Lopez Giddens, R; and Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton, R, v Diana Izaguirre, D.
Benton Co. Commissioner: Shon Small, R, v Lori Sanders, R.
Coroner: Franklin County Coroner: Dan Blasdel v. Curtis McGary; Benton County Coroner: Jamie Raebel v. Bill Leach
Legislative District 8 Senate and House (3 races): Sharon Brown, R., v Leo Perales, D; Brad Klippert, R, v Shir Regev, D; Matt Boehnke, R, v. Christopher Tracy, D.
Legislative District 9 and 16: Mary Dye, R, v Jenn Goulet, D; Bill Jenkin, R, v Everett Maroon, D; Rebecca Francik, D, v Skyler Rude, R.
Benton County District Court Judge: Terry Tanner v Tali Sams.
Levy: Franklin County First District 3
