Franklin County fire district levy passing

Voters in Franklin County Fire District 3 are well on their way to supporting the district’s ambulance service.
The measure was passing Tuesday night 66 percent to 33 percent with half of the county’s potential votes counted.
The proposition allows the district to continue charging $1.27 per $1,000 of assessed value.
A 2013 measure let the fire district boost what it charged taxpayers from about $1.18 to the current level, Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris said. That increase went into funding the district’s ambulance service.
The 205-square-mile district includes the Riverview area of Pasco, along with most of southern Franklin County. It serves as many as 7,186 people during harvest season. And it’s growing, Harris said.
Comments