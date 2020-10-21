Kennewick police asked to investigate Benton sheriff’s ammunition stockpile

The Benton County commissioners, pictured in 2019, agreed Tuesday to send a letter to the Kennewick Police Department requesting a criminal investigation of Sheriff Jerry Hatcher for the 14,200 rounds of county ammunition seized from his former home. Tri-City Herald

A formal letter asking the Kennewick Police Department to open a criminal investigation into Sheriff Jerry Hatcher was approved Tuesday by Benton County commissioners.

The request has to do with the 14,200 rounds of county ammunition that were seized from Hatcher’s former home as part of a judge’s order in his divorce case.

The commissioners, whose earlier request to the Washington State Patrol was turned down, want Kennewick investigators to determine if Hatcher violated any laws by having the county-purchased ammo.

They asked county staff and prosecutors on Oct. 13 to prepare a letter to send to the city of Kennewick.

Tuesday, the letter was part of the commission’s consent agenda at its regular meeting, which means it was approved without discussion. However, the document was not included in the board’s online agenda packet for the public.

The Tri-City Herald asked for a copy of the letter after the meeting. County Administrator Jerrod MacPherson did not release the letter and said the Herald’s request will go through the state’s public records process, which can take days to weeks to receive.

Hatcher told the Herald on Tuesday that he also had not seen the letter.

Kennewick police previously took possession of the ammunition after a judge ordered Hatcher to surrender all weapons as part of a restraining order filed by his estranged wife in their divorce case.

Practice ammo

Hatcher has said the ammunition — consisting of six different calibers dating to 2015 and 2016 shipments — was for convenience so he could go practice shooting whenever he wanted.

He has repeatedly told the Herald there was no wrongdoing in keeping the stockpile in his home garage, and that he’s already been cleared of violating any law or department policy in an independent review by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

In the Franklin County report obtained by the Herald, investigators called the amount of ammunition “alarming.”

Hatcher again told the Herald on Tuesday, “I will be clear, the practice ammo at my residence was only used for its intended use for firearms practice at the Benton County Range. ... The commissioners are trying to further a political agenda and take nothing and make (it) into something.”

He specifically called out Commissioner Jerome Delvin, claiming Delvin didn’t get the answer he wanted from the state so is turning to Kennewick police.

“This is not how the justice system is supposed to work, you don’t get to continue shopping law enforcement agencies until you find someone who will say what you want them to,” Hatcher said in a statement to the Herald.

“The commissioner’s office is not responsible for law enforcement functions within the county and have no authority to order investigations,” he added. “I feel it would be in the best interest of the tax payers and the county if they focused on their responsibilities and left the law enforcement functions to law enforcement.”

Delvin could not be reached Tuesday about the board’s decision or the letter.

Recall effort

Hatcher is facing a recall effort filed by one of his sergeants.





Sgt. Jason Erickson is seeking to remove Hatcher as sheriff on allegations of criminal misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, discrimination, intimidation and retaliation. Some of the allegations are connected to the cache of ammunition.

Erickson is backed by nearly the entire membership of the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild.

Last month, county commissioners sent letters to state patrol Chief John R. Batiste and the state Attorney General’s Office.

Batiste declined, claiming it would be outside the state agency’s jurisdiction and that the Kennewick Police Department is the proper agency.

Separately, the AG’s office said it does not have the authority to review a case for criminal charges without a formal request from a county prosecutor or the governor.

Previously, Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg has said he believes it would be inappropriate and publicly perceived as a conflict of interest for his department to handle a criminal investigation into the sheriff.

At the time, he suggested the county look at hiring a special criminal investigator with no ties to the community.