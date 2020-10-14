Benton County wants Kennewick police to investigate sheriff’s cache of 14,000 rounds

Benton County commissioners will ask the Kennewick Police Department to investigate Sheriff Jerry Hatcher’s personal stash of county ammunition after being they were turned down by a state agency.

Commissioner Shon Small on Tuesday proposed “kicking out a request to the city of Kennewick.”

Small said the county needs to make it official after Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg was quoted in the Tri-City Herald saying his department has not been asked.

“Perhaps get a hold of (Prosecutor) Andy Miller and see what other direction we can go, because to the best of my knowledge, I don’t think we can get a so-called private investigator who is actually non-commissioned to do an investigation and forward charges to the prosecutor’s office,” said Small, a former sheriff’s deputy, during the online board meeting. “If I’m wrong, please enlighten me.”

Commissioners Jerome Delvin, also a former law enforcement officer, and Jim Beaver agreed with Small’s proposal, and instructed staff to work with the prosecutor’s office on a formal letter. They plan to approve and sign it at their Oct. 20 meeting.

The proposed criminal investigation wound focus on the 14,200 rounds of ammunition recovered from Hatcher’s former home after a judge ordered him to surrender all weapons as part of a restraining order in his ongoing divorce case.

Chief Hohenberg previously told the Herald he believes, if asked, it would be inappropriate for his department and publicly perceived as a conflict of interest.

For a year, his officers have been involved in the sheriff’s personal legal troubles, including serving protection orders in Hatcher’s divorce case and seizing his guns.

Hohenberg suggested the county look at hiring a special criminal investigator with no ties to the community.

Last month, county commissioners sent letters to Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste and the state Attorney General’s Office..

Batiste declined, claiming it would be outside the state agency’s jurisdiction, and the Attorney General’s Office said it does not have the authority to review a case for criminal charges without a formal request from a county prosecutor or the governor.

Hatcher, who has been the sheriff since 2017, is facing a recall petition and a state audit.

He says recent accusations made by the commissioners and the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild are because of personal and political agendas.

Hatcher has repeatedly said there was no wrongdoing in keeping the stockpile in his home garage, and points out that he is the one who asked for an independent review by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office just to make sure he did not violate any law or department policy.

He says the ammo — consisting of six different calibers dating to 2015 and 2016 shipments — was for convenience so he could go practice shooting whenever he wanted.

Delvin, in Tuesday’s published Herald story, said he is disappointed that “no one wants to touch” the allegations against Hatcher and determine if he broke any laws.

Hours later in the commission meeting, Small complimented Delvin on his comments.

“It’s very, very sad that when it comes down to that certain people are untouchable,” said Small, who as a deputy worked alongside Hatcher for years. “I know that I do, all of us expect elected officials to be held accountable. At least have a thorough investigation be conducted when there is some very suspicious circumstances.”