National

Mountain mansion listed for $12.9 million in Texas featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Aerial view
Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor.com

An extravagant 17,800 square-foot custom-designed mansion that sits on a 13.82-acre lot in Austin, Texas, has hit the market for $12.9 million.

Austin1.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Perched on the main basin of Lake Travis, a third of the mountain had to be removed to build the six-bedroom, 8.5-plus bathroom home that offers stunning panoramic views of the lake and hillside.

Austin4.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This home could never be recreated for the list price so this is truly a unique opportunity to own one of the most impressive lake residences at a significant value,” the listing says. “Interest in this property is significant however, only one lucky new owner will have the chance to indulge friends and family in this incredible showplace and live the lake lifestyle only a few can ever have.”

Austin5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The estate comes with special features, including a wine cellar, movie theater, beach-entry pool, catering kitchen and an elevator.

Austin7.jpg
Elevator Screen grab from Realtor.com

The beauty of the house did not escape the claws of the comment section on the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild,” however. Fans went all in on everything from the location of the house to the interior décor.

Austin17.jpg
Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

“All these listings do is prove to me time and time again that rich people have no taste,” said one comment.

Austin12.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’m suddenly rethinking everything I knew about Austin, Texas,” said another. “A lake? Mountains? Since when? Are we sure?”

Austin13.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This is the most un-Austin thing I have ever seen in Austin,” joked one person.

Austin10.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“No way I’d ever live in a house that big,” said one woman. “My kids already pretend not to hear me when I shout for them to clean up their mess, and that’s only 3800 square feet.”

Austin11.jpg
Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“$13 million for a well-situated Olive Garden,” joked another person.

Austin15.jpg
Theater Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I like the exterior amenities but the inside ... no, thank you,” said one. “Just looking at the photos makes me want to roller skate throughout the warehouse. There is nothing there that makes it feel like a home.”

Austin18.jpg
Spa Screen grab from Realtor.com

Lake Travis is about 20 miles from the city of Austin.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service