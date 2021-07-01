National

Florida home on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ has odd kitchen feature. ‘I have a lot of questions’

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

There are some things you really don’t expect to see when you’re house hunting on popular real estate sites like Realtor or Zillow. But one particular feature in this Gulfport, Florida, home listed for $899,000 has the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” buzzing.

Florida2.jpg
View of deck Screen grab from Realtor.com

While a majority of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house appears normal, there’s one thing that sticks out:

Florida4.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The massive tree in the kitchen.

Florida5.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

And no, this is not “Oh, look at that cute fake plant someone bought and put in the house!” This is a full-on, full-grown, huge real-life tree that the architects and builders of the property decided to work around.

Florida6.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Great opportunity for an investor or buyer looking to put their own finishing touches on a rare waterfront home!” the listing describes vibrantly. “This unique property located on Boca Ciega Bay. Where you can watch the sunrise over the water from your backyard.”

Florida8.jpg
Backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the listing goes on to mention the primary suite on the second floor and all the beaches and restaurants the new owner can access within a short walk, it fails to mention the most unusual aspect of the home.

Florida7.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Fans on the comment section of the home on “Zillow Gone Wild” pointed it out instantly.

Florida9.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Now that’s something I’d expect to see here in Oregon,” one commenter wrote. “That said, I went on to Google maps. It doesn’t look like a tree is growing in the middle of their house. I think it’s actually an artistic element, and I use that term very loosely!”

Florida10.jpg
Backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’m just imagining the roaches in this house,” another observed. “They LOVE oak trees here in FL. They’re bad enough when the house is under an oak, let (alone) .... AROUND an oak.”

Florida11.jpg
View Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This is not what I meant when I said I wanted a treehouse,” another joked.

Florida3.jpg
Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I like how the tree isn’t even mentioned in the listing, at all,” said another.”‘Everything is normal, this is how kitchens are everywhere. Duh.’”

“I have a lot of questions,” said one fan. “Most of them involving a tree in the kitchen.”

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service