National
‘I didn’t want to see this guy die.’ California transit worker pulls man from tracks
A Bay Area Rapid Transit supervisor directing crowds leaving a Raiders game Sunday at an Oakland, California, train station knew he had to act swiftly when a man fell on the tracks, The East Bay Times reported.
“Everybody was telling him, ‘Get out of the trackway, a train’s coming,’” said John O’Connor, Bay City News Service reported in The San Francisco Chronicle. “I thought the train was going to cut him in half, honestly. I didn’t want to see this guy die.”’
O’Connor grabbed the man and pulled him back onto the platform as the train approached, KRON reported. The rescue took place at 5:30 p.m. at the RingCentral Coliseum station.
Passenger Tony Badilla shot video of O’Connor hugging the man while bystanders clap and cheer, which he posted on Twitter.
“This #BART worker just saved this man from falling onto the tracks as the train was approaching! Amazing!!” Badilla wrote.
BART later reposted Badilla’s video on Twitter, identifying O’Connor as a former train operator since promoted to transportation supervisor.
“He saved a life tonight,” the post reads. “Thank you John.”
O’Connor, an Antioch resident and 20-year BART employee, says he’s not a hero, Bay City News Service reported.
“I just did what I did,” he said, according to the publication. “I just thank God I was there.”
