Drunk driver barrels toward family in crosswalk, Arizona video shows. Then, a ‘miracle’

A Jeep Renegade running a red light careens toward a family pushing a stroller across an crosswalk on a green light in a terrifying video posted by Arizona police.

At the last second, a Chevrolet Cruz also crossing the intersection on the green light collides with the Jeep, the video posted by Phoenix police to Facebook shows. The crash slams the Jeep aside just feet from the family.

“In this case, when you look at the video, it’s nothing short of a miracle that the family the Renegade was barreling towards didn’t get struck,” said Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department, AZ Family reported.

The crash took place about 10 p.m. Mountain time Oct. 14, police wrote on Facebook. The 27-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet had injuries that were not life-threatening..

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A man and woman in the Jeep ran away after the crash, police reported.

Officers wrote that a witness followed the 23-year-old driver, who yelled at him to stop and stabbed a vehicle door.

Police later arrested Ernesto Otanez Oveso on suspicion of drunken driving and aggravated assault, along with prohibited possession of a firearm found in his Jeep, police wrote. Officers have not found the woman who was with Oveso.

“He could’ve taken people’s family members away, innocent people,” said Abby Betancourt, the sister of one of the people in the crosswalk, KNXV reported. “Why would you do such a thing?”

She said her brother, his wife and their 1-year-old son had been on their way to a grocery store after getting off a bus, according to the station. None were hurt in the incident.