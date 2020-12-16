Richland lab is best performer of 11 national facilities. It earns $12M reward

Battelle received high marks for its management of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland in fiscal 2019, making it the top performer among the 11 Department of Energy Office of Science labs.

It will receive nearly $12.13 million in incentive pay, or “fee” as it is called by DOE.

This was the second year in a row that it earned 97% of the $12.5 million pay available.

DOE praised Battelle for its compelling scientific vision, high quality science and technology, and strong program management at its Washington state national lab.

“Across the board, we exceeded sponsors’ expectations,” said Steven Ashby, PNNL director. “Our individual and collective accomplishments have been nothing short of remarkable during a year that has challenged us professionally and personally in countless ways.”

This year PNNL’s performance in eight categories considered in its annual review earned it two As, four A-’s and 2 B+’s.

The As were in two of the most important areas — the quality and productivity of its research and its management of science and technology programs. Those areas are given more weight in earning incentive pay.

“Battelle continues to deliver on key goals and objectives in support of the DOE and national missions,” said Julie Turner, acting deputy site office manager, for the DOE office in Richland that oversees Battelle, the Pacific Northwest Site Office.

She also praised Battelle’s leadership at PNNL during the COVID pandemic, saying it “has been instrumental in keeping staff safe while continuing mission-critical operations.”

Ashby said the high marks were due to the staff’s dedication, focus and hard work, despite a year of unprecedented challenges.

PNNL employs about 5,000 scientists, engineers and other staff, with roughly 4,100 based in Richland, making it the Tri-Cities single largest employer.

It has an annual budget of $1.2 billion, and other agencies that provide funding to the national lab provided input on the evaluation to the DOE Office of Science. They include the Department of Homeland Security, the National Institutes of Health and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

PNNL’s research strengths include chemistry, earth sciences and data analytics. Among projects are understanding climate change, modernizing the U.S. electric power grid and safeguarding ports worldwide from nuclear smuggling.

The grades of A- awarded to the lab were for construction and operation of research facilities, a key science and technology goal; an A- for overall leadership and stewardship and two A-’s in management and operations categories.

The B+’s were for its management of business systems and infrastructure.

Battelle, a not-for-profit corporation, uses some of its earnings each year to contribute to Mid-Columbia organizations that support the arts, help those in need, or provide STEM education to help develop the next generation of researchers.

Donations within the last four months have included $80,000 to nonprofits providing food and mental health support because of the pandemic; $50,000 to support efforts to publicize the Tri-Cities as a science-tourism destination; and $35,000 to help Washington State University Tri-Cities students needing laptops, internet access or other assistance during the pandemic.