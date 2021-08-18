Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 17, 2021
Jayden E. Lopez Salas
Jayden Estevan Lopez Salas, 3, of Grandview, died Aug. 14 in Sunnyside.
He was the son of Jorge Javier Hernandez Lopez and Juanita Adriana Salas.
He was born in Prosser.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Alexander M. Kehl III
Alexander M. Kehl III, 75, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 15 in Pasco.
He was born in Harrah, and was a lifetime Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Roza Irrigation District.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Walter C. Martin
Walter Calvin Martin, 70, of Benton City, died Aug. 15 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Modesto, Calif., and had been a Benton City resident since 1983.
He was retired as a HVAC technician.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alon Graybeal
Alon Graybeal, 89, of Richland, died Aug. 15 in Richland.
He was born in Merna, Neb., and lived in Richland for 65 years.
He was a retired technician at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Edward Birdsell
Edward Birdsell, 55, died Aug. 9 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.
He was a retired cook in the food manufacturing industry.
EzCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Mahoney
Robin Mahoney, 61, of West Richland, died Aug. 14 in Richland.
She was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years.
She was a certified nursing assistant.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Irasema Nelson
Irasema Nelson, 67, of Lynnwood, died Aug. 14 in Richland.
She was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.
She was a retired legal secretary.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jose Gonzalez Mendoza
Jose Gonzalez Mendoza, 82, of Pasco, died Aug. 12 in Pasco.
He was born in Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1994.
He was a retired vineyard laborer for Badger Mountain Vineyard.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Lynn J. Fultz
Lynn Joan Fultz, 51, died Aug. 15 at her home in Kennewick.
She was born in Wheat Ridge, Colo., and had been a Tri-Cities resident for the past two years.
She was a systems analyst for Ball Corporation.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Reynolds
Michael Reynolds, 69, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 13 in Seattle.
He was born in Sunnyside, and was a lifetime resident.
He was a retired construction laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
