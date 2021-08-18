Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 17, 2021

Jayden E. Lopez Salas

Jayden Estevan Lopez Salas, 3, of Grandview, died Aug. 14 in Sunnyside.

He was the son of Jorge Javier Hernandez Lopez and Juanita Adriana Salas.

He was born in Prosser.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alexander M. Kehl III

Alexander M. Kehl III, 75, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 15 in Pasco.

He was born in Harrah, and was a lifetime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Roza Irrigation District.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Walter C. Martin

Walter Calvin Martin, 70, of Benton City, died Aug. 15 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Modesto, Calif., and had been a Benton City resident since 1983.

He was retired as a HVAC technician.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alon Graybeal

Alon Graybeal, 89, of Richland, died Aug. 15 in Richland.

He was born in Merna, Neb., and lived in Richland for 65 years.

He was a retired technician at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Birdsell

Edward Birdsell, 55, died Aug. 9 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

He was a retired cook in the food manufacturing industry.

EzCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Robin Mahoney

Robin Mahoney, 61, of West Richland, died Aug. 14 in Richland.

She was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years.

She was a certified nursing assistant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Irasema Nelson

Irasema Nelson, 67, of Lynnwood, died Aug. 14 in Richland.

She was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.

She was a retired legal secretary.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Gonzalez Mendoza

Jose Gonzalez Mendoza, 82, of Pasco, died Aug. 12 in Pasco.

He was born in Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1994.

He was a retired vineyard laborer for Badger Mountain Vineyard.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn J. Fultz

Lynn Joan Fultz, 51, died Aug. 15 at her home in Kennewick.

She was born in Wheat Ridge, Colo., and had been a Tri-Cities resident for the past two years.

She was a systems analyst for Ball Corporation.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Reynolds

Michael Reynolds, 69, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 13 in Seattle.

He was born in Sunnyside, and was a lifetime resident.

He was a retired construction laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.