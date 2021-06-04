Tri-City Herald death notices June 3, 2021

Charlene R. Kohl

Charlene Rae Kohl, 70, of Kennewick, died June 1 at home.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

She was a retired paraeducator for the Finley School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Weaver

Gerald “Jerry” Weaver, 55, of Pasco, died June 1 in Pasco.

He was born in Victorville, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

He was a retired service tech for the Sugarloaf Company.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Guillermina Martinez

Guillermina Martinez, 58, of Pasco, did June 1 at Lourdes Medical Center.

She was born in Huichapan, Hidalgo, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was a meat cutter in the food industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Martha H. Zeiger

Martha H. Zeiger, 100, of Kennewick, died June 1 at Fieldstone Grandridge in Kennewick.

She was born in Eddy, Texas, and lived most of her life in Silver Spring, Md., before moving to Tri-Cities in 2007.

She was a retired branch chief for General Services Administration.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Cecil W. Weese

Cecil William Weese, 63, of Pasco, died May 9 at home.

He was born in Pasco and lived in Tri-Cities his entire life.

He was a retired construction heavy equipment operator.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael M. Beckmann

Michael M. Beckmann, 62, of Kennewick, died May 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Ontario, Canada, and lived in Kennewick for 29 years.

He was a truck driver for Peninsula Truck Lines.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Josefina Mercado

Josefina Mercado, 42, of Kennewick, died June 1 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in Tri-Cities most of her life.

She was a medical assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Adah E. Knapstad

Adah Ethel Knapstad, 95, of Kennewick, died May 31 in Kennewick.

She was born in Gordon, Neb., and lived in Tri-Cities for 56 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Benito Gonzalez

Benito Gonzalez, 90, of Grandview, died June 1 in Grandview.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth A. Hendershot

Kenneth Allan Hendershot, 73, of Kennewick, died June 2 at home.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1986.

He was a retired packaging mechanic for Lamb Weston.

Life Tribute Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.