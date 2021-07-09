Hottest day ever near Tri-Cities. It’s just one of many records smashed in heat wave

It’s no surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities who lived through the last week of June that hot weather records crumbled.

But you might be surprised by how many heat records were shattered, including a possible statewide record.

Some of the most complete weather data in the area is compiled for the Hanford Meteorological Station about 25 miles northwest of Richland, where meteorologists have been crunching data for June.

They report that from June 26 to 29, all-time heat records were set four days in a row, culminating in 118 degrees at the site’s meteorological station on June 29.

The record before June 26 was 113.

The hottest temperature recorded at Hanford was not at the meteorological station, but along the Columbia River to the northwest.

There a temperature of 120 was recorded on June 29.

It is a possible contender for a new all-time state heat record as the National Weather Service evaluates high temperatures during the heat wave.

Renton, Wash., also recorded a temperature of 120.

The same day the Richland airport had a high of 118 — the hottest temperature for the Tri-Cities during the heat wave.

Before the worst of the heat wave from June 26 to 30, the hottest temperature recorded in the state was 118, according to National Weather Service records. That was recorded at Ice Harbor Dam east of Pasco in August 1961.

Consecutive hours

Also impressive were the consecutive hours of extreme heat recorded at the Hanford met station on days at the end of the month.

June 29 had 12 consecutive hours of 100 degrees or more, nine consecutive hours of 105 or more, seven consecutive hours of 110 or more and three consecutive hours of 115 or more.

June 2021 weather at the Hanford Meteorological Station. Courtesy Hanford Meteorological Station

As hot as June was at the Hanford site, 2015 temperatures were warmer on average by 0.8 degree.

In June 2021, temperatures averaged 8.3 degrees above normal, making it the second hottest June since records began being kept during World War II.

There were 10 days in the past month with highs in the triple digits — including the last six days of the month — compared to two in a normal June. That set a new record for June at Hanford.

The last four days of the month had highs over 110, a record for any month at Hanford.

Nights were warm, too.

Nine nights with lows of 70 or higher set a new record for June. The warmest overnight low was 80 degrees, the second highest recorded in June.

June continued the trend of above normal temperatures going back almost two years, according to Hanford meteorologists.

All but one month since September 2019 — 21 of the past 22 months — were warmer than normal.

In addition 17 of the past 19 months had below normal precipitation, and 16 of the past 18 months had more wind than normal.

The peak wind gust in June at Hanford was 48 mph on June 13. In the Tri-Cities it was 50 mph on June 5.