When will this latest 100+ heat wave let up in the Tri-Cities region?

Temperatures will be heating up to 100+ for the weekend, after highs briefly dropped into the high 90s this week in the Tri-Cities.

Saturday the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 103 in the Tri-Cities, followed by at least four days with highs of 99 to 100.

The heat risk for Saturday is considered “high,” but it should drop to “moderate” on Sunday, according to the weather service.

The high temperatures forecast by the weather service are the average of a range and temperatures could be a few degrees hotter or cooler.

The Weather Channel, for one, is betting on hotter for the Tri-Cities and that hotter than normal temperatures will persist for weeks.

It forecasts a high of 104 on Saturday, followed by triple digit highs through Wednesday, July 14.

However, the Tri-Cities could get some limited relief with highs of 93 to 95 for the three days after that.

That will not last, however.

The Weather Channel predicts a high of 107 in two weeks, just before the start of Water Follies weekend.

Normal average highs for July in the Tri-Cities are about 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.