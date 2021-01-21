Possible fatal head-on crash investigated Thursday night on the Hanford site

One person is believed to have died in a crash on the Hanford nuclear reservation north of Richland during the evening commute Thursday.

Hanford Fire Department was called shortly after 5 p.m. to a crash on Route 4 South in the vicinity of the Energy Northwest Columbia Generating Station nuclear plant.

The crash between a red sedan and a black pickup was on the Hanford site but southeast of the Wye Barricade, the secure entrance to the central area of the Department of Energy nuclear reservation.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office called for a Life Flight helicopter.

More than five hours after the crash Hanford workers were being told that Route 4 South remained closed in both directions. They were told to divert to Route 10 or Highway 240.