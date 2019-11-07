Hanford union workers agree to contract extension with pay raise

Workers under the Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council voted in favor of extending its collective bargaining agreements for a year.

HAMTC is an umbrella group for 15 Hanford unions that represent about 2,700 workers.

They are set to expire this month as the Department of Energy considers proposals for four new Hanford nuclear reservation contracts.

HAMTC announced Wednesday night when ballots from day-long voting were counted that the extension had been approved with all four Hanford contractors involved: Washington River Protection Solutions, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., Mission Support Alliance and Wastren Advantage Inc.

All four contracts are set to expire in 2020, after multiple extensions, leaving HAMTC unable to negotiate multi-year new contracts.

Vote totals from Wednesday were not announced.

The extension that workers agreed to would include a wage increase of 2.5 percent effective Nov. 10 and no other changes to the bargaining agreement during the extension.