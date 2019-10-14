Hundreds of Hanford union workers offered a raise with a contract extension

SHARE COPY LINK

The Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council has negotiated with Hanford contractors to extend its collective bargaining agreements for hundreds of workers for a year.

The agreement for HAMTC — an umbrella group for 15 Hanford unions — is set to expire in November as the Department of Energy considers bids for four new Hanford nuclear reservation contracts.

Workers still need to approve the extension, with a date for a vote not set when HAMTC announced the tentative agreement on social media Monday afternoon.

The agreement would include a wage increase of 2.5 percent effective Nov. 10. There would be no other changes to the bargaining agreement for a year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Department of Energy has requested bids for the expiring contracts held by site contractors Mission Support Alliance, Washington River Protection Solutions and CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., plus the smaller contract held by Wastren Advantage, now called VNS Federal Services, to provide services at the 222-S Laboratory.

All participate in the collective bargaining agreement with HAMTC.

The Mission Support Alliance contract for support services across the nuclear reservation expires on Nov. 25 after it received a six-month extension to its 10-year contract.

The Washington River Protection Solutions contract to manage the tank farm and the CH2M contract for central Hanford and groundwater environmental cleanup each recently were extended to up to a year through September 2020. That would bring them to 12 years each.

HAMTC officials said in the spring that they had already requested a one-year extension to their labor agreement, because of expiring contracts. Negotiations typically start 18 months before a HAMTC labor agreement expires.