Co-workers helping ‘lucky to be alive’ Hanford patrolman seriously hurt in head-on

People are raising money for a Hanford patrolman who faces a long recovery after surviving a deadly head-on collision last week.

So far, the GoFundMe campaign raised more than $7,000 for Hanford Patrolman Tim Johns in a little more than a day of asking for donations.

Johns was heading home from work on Oct. 10 in his personal pickup truck along Route 4 South on the part of the nuclear reservation closed to the public, when a Lexus, trying to pass several other vehicles, slammed into him, said Benton County sheriff’s investigators.

The Lexus driver, Hanford worker Rajagopal “Raj” Ganapathy, 56, of Richland, died in the crash. Johns suffered multiple broken bones and other internal injuries.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“After several surgeries, he has a long recovery ahead of him,” said Briana DeLine, the fundraising campaign’s organizer. “Tim, along with his wife, are dedicated Hanford employees and will need support in this time of healing.”

A fellow Hanford patrolman said on Facebook that Johns has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

He is hard working, witty and sincere, and he goes out of his way to do the best job he can, DeLine said on theGo FundMe page. The money will help ease the family’s financial burden.