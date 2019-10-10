Hanford worker killed in head-on. A driver was trying to pass cars, say deputies

SHARE COPY LINK

One person is dead after someone was reportedly trying to beat morning traffic on the Hanford nuclear reservation and caused a crash early Thursday.

A Hanford worker, whose name has not been released, started passing several vehicles at 6 a.m. on Route 4 South by the Hanford tank farms, near Army Loop Way.

The worker had passed through the Wye Barricade, the secure entrance to Hanford north of Richland, and was about half way between the Wye Barricade and the 200 East Area in the center of the restricted site.

The northbound vehicle hit head-on with a pickup driven by another worker heading south on the two-lane road, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

One driver died, and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear which driver was killed. Family had not been notified as of 9:30 a.m.

Route 4 South remained closed in both directions from the Wye Barricade to Canton Avenue as of 10 a.m. Hanford workers were being diverted to Route 2 South, which heads north just past the barricade.

Workers were being asked to avoid the Wye Barricade and expect longer commute times. The Rattlesnake Barricade on Highway 240 remained open.

Hanford leaders have been conducting a driving safety campaign through 2019, urging Hanford workers to drive safely at the 580-square-mile site.

Much of the nuclear reservation is closed to the public. It was used to produce plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program during World War II and the Cold War.

On Wednesday a Hanford worker was injured in a crash on HIghway 240 north of Richland as it crossed the nuclear reservation northwest of Richland.

The driver hit an elk in the highway with her Volkswagen Beetle and was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

