Hanford

$10 billion Hanford nuclear reservation contract put out for bids

By Annette Cary

February 14, 2019 04:54 PM

Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules

This video is about the Waste Encapsulation Storage Facility's history, current mission and future plans for the safe and compliant storage of the cesium and strontium capsules.
By
Up Next
This video is about the Waste Encapsulation Storage Facility's history, current mission and future plans for the safe and compliant storage of the cesium and strontium capsules.
By
Richland, WA

The Department of Energy issued a request for bids on Thursday for a Hanford environmental cleanup contract valued at up to $10 billion.

The winning bidder could perform cleanup tasks at Hanford over a decade.

When the draft request for proposals was released in September, the value of the contract was estimated at up to $6.5 billion. The reason for the increased estimate was not immediately available Thursday.

The contract will replace the expiring contract of CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., owned by Jacobs Engineering Group.

It is finishing up a 10-year contract with a one-year extension that will expire on Sept. 30.

SHi_j0104(2) (1).JPG
Situated near the Columbia River, the 100 HX groundwater treatment plant is treating contaminated water to remove chromium and returning water that meets drinking water standards to the ground through injection wells.
DOE

The new contract will include decontamination and demolition of contaminated buildings at the nuclear reservation, excavation of waste sites and groundwater cleanup.

It also will include management of transuranic waste — typically debris contaminated with plutonium — until it can be sent for disposal to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico.

New contract model possible

DOE anticipates awarding an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, that will allow it to place orders for individual tasks to be completed by the winning contractor.

Some work may be paid for through the traditional Hanford contracting model of reimbursing the contractor for the cost of work and then awarding incentive pay for the quality of work and work accomplished. In other cases, a firm price to be paid may be set for the work.

Anne White, the DOE assistant secretary for environmental management, has stressed that she wants proposals made by bidders to focus on measurable results to complete cleanup projects at the nuclear reservation.

Bids are due March 18.

Annette Cary

Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment and science for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.

  Comments  