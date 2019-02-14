$10 billion Hanford nuclear reservation contract put out for bids

The Department of Energy issued a request for bids on Thursday for a Hanford environmental cleanup contract valued at up to $10 billion.
The winning bidder could perform cleanup tasks at Hanford over a decade.
When the draft request for proposals was released in September, the value of the contract was estimated at up to $6.5 billion. The reason for the increased estimate was not immediately available Thursday.
The contract will replace the expiring contract of CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., owned by Jacobs Engineering Group.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
It is finishing up a 10-year contract with a one-year extension that will expire on Sept. 30.
The new contract will include decontamination and demolition of contaminated buildings at the nuclear reservation, excavation of waste sites and groundwater cleanup.
It also will include management of transuranic waste — typically debris contaminated with plutonium — until it can be sent for disposal to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico.
New contract model possible
DOE anticipates awarding an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, that will allow it to place orders for individual tasks to be completed by the winning contractor.
Some work may be paid for through the traditional Hanford contracting model of reimbursing the contractor for the cost of work and then awarding incentive pay for the quality of work and work accomplished. In other cases, a firm price to be paid may be set for the work.
Anne White, the DOE assistant secretary for environmental management, has stressed that she wants proposals made by bidders to focus on measurable results to complete cleanup projects at the nuclear reservation.
Bids are due March 18.
Comments