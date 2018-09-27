Major Hanford contract extended with just days to spare

The Department of Energy has granted a contract extension for a year worth an estimated $500 million to CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co.
Its 10-year contract at the Hanford nuclear reservation was set to expire this weekend.
No announcement had been made Thursday on the status of the Hanford tank farm contract, which also expires Sept. 30.
CH2M at Hanford, owned by Jacobs Engineering Group, is responsible for central Hanford and some remaining river core cleanup under a contract originally valued at $5.8 billion plus $1.3 billion of economic stimulus work under the Obama administration. It has about 1,500 employees.
On Thursday afternoon DOE took a key step toward a new contract for central Hanford cleanup, releasing a draft request for bids.
Washington River Protection Solutions, owned by AECOM and Atkins, was awarded a $7.1 billion contract a decade ago to manage the Hanford tank farms storing 56 million gallons of radioactive and hazardous waste. It has about 2,300 employees.
No draft request for bids has been released for a new tank farm contract.
Comments