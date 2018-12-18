Hanford helps keep Tri-City seniors fed

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels will get enough money to pay all costs for more than 460 meals from the parent companies of Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance.
Leidos and Centerra plan to donate $3,500 on Wednesday.
Meals on Wheels is serving more than 600 meals a day and predicts that it will end the year have served about 205,000 meals. It will be a 12 percent increase from 2017.
Volunteers for the organization deliver meals to seniors at their homes in Benton and Franklin counties and serves meals to seniors at the Meals on Wheels Cafe in Richland.
