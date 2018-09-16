Meals on Wheels needs help delivering and making meals

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels needs help filling volunteer spots so that home deliveries continue smoothly.
The local division of the national organization needs kitchen helpers and meal delivery drivers for a variety of shifts.
For meal deliveries, Central Cafe and the Kennewick need help from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. various days.
Other volunteers are needed at Kennewick’s site 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Pasco’s site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday and Tuesday, at the Central Cafe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and central meal preparation Monday through Friday 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels reports 95 percent of those they serve “say the visit and well-being check with their driver help them be more socially connected.”
To volunteer, call 509- 735-1911 or email prichter@seniorliferesources.org.
