Plutonium-contaminated equipment taken into Richland by mistake

A radiologically contaminated piece of equipment left the Hanford nuclear reservation and was taken into north Richland by mistake, according to a message sent Wednesday afternoon to Hanford employees.
The equipment, a “spreader bar” that distributes weight while hoisting items, had been used at Hanford’s Plutonium Finishing Plant.
Most work has stopped at the plant since a spread of plutonium was discovered there in December. Then several employee cars were contaminated and driven home and some employees inhaled radioactive contamination.
In the most recent incident. a worker assigned to Mission Support Alliance, which is responsible for rigging at Hanford, removed the equipment from an area at the plant’s complex where radiological contamination might be present without checking it for radiation. The area was designated a radiological buffer area.
The action was taken without the knowledge of upper level managers at the plant, which is being demolished by CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co.
The truck carrying the bar left the plant on a truck July 26 and drove to two places on the Hanford site and then to a contractor facility in north Richland.
The truck later returned to Hanford with the spreader bar, and the bar was unloaded at an outdoor yard in central Hanford.
The bar was checked there, and “low levels” of plutonium and other radioactive contamination were discovered, according to the message to employees.
No radioactive contamination has been found at any place where the truck traveled, according to the message.
The spreader bar has been moved into an area for contaminated material.
The Department of Energy is working with its contractors and the Washington state Departments of Health and Ecology to determine what actions will be necessary to protect workers and the public, according to the employee message.
CH2M has changed its protocols for releasing materials from radiological buffer areas to maintain accountability and prevent contaminated equipment from being moved out of areas controlled for contamination, employees were told.
A management assessment is planned to start Monday, with DOE evaluating whether the correct procedures and controls are in place to resume demolition of the Plutonium Finishing Plant.
The rigging bar incident will be a focus during the assessment, the message to workers said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Comments