42 workers were contaminated last year. Hanford contractor says it’ll be safer this time

Work to tear down one of Hanford’s most radiologically contaminated buildings could restart in October under new plans to do the work more carefully and deliberately.
The plant could be torn down to the ground by June 2019, completing a lengthy and sometimes troubled project at the nuclear reservation.
Work at the Plutonium Finishing Plant was stopped in December when radioactive particles spread, leaving 11 workers with inhaled or ingested radioactive contamination.
They were in addition to 31 workers contaminated when radioactive particles became airborne in June of 2017.
In the December incident, private and government vehicles were contaminated with radiation, and some of them were driven into town.
Small amounts of radioactive contamination were found to have spread for miles in December and earlier, with contamination found near the Columbia River and at the site’s Rattlesnake Barricade just off public Highway 240.
Demolition of the plant was being done with heavy equipment in the open air, and the new plan stops short of requiring some sort of covering, such as tenting contaminated areas during demolition.
Work to design, purchase materials and build a tent or other covering could take a couple of years, said Karen Wiemelt, a senior vice president for Jacobs Engineering Group.
During those years, the partially demolished building keep degrading, and stopping small animals from getting into contaminated areas and spreading material would be difficult.
Open air demolition to complete work more quickly was determined to be the lower risk option, she said.
CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation, the Jacobs-owned company with the contract to demolish the plant, plans to improve controls as demolition and related work resumes at the nuclear reservation plant.
Monitors to detect radioactive material will be placed at more locations. Those monitors also will be checked more often, including during the day while demolition is being done rather than at night.
Demolition will be done one place at the plant at a time. Dual demolition work had been started as a catch-up measure as work fell behind schedule to meet legally enforceable deadlines.
Contamination might have spread earlier from rubble piles on the ground that grew larger as the speed of demolition increased. When demolition restarts, no more than a day’s rubble will be allowed to accumulate, Wiemelt said.
CH2M will keep using a paint-like fixative to “glue” contaminated particles in place, but would only be used to the manufacturer’s recommendations.
A review of problems that led to the spread of contamination in December found that fixative was being diluted to make it easier to apply.
The new demolition plan calls for doing work in two phases, starting with the least risky work.
As soon as September, work could begin to remove contaminated demolition debris left at the main part of the plant after the December stop.
The next month, demolition of much of the remainder of the main part of the building could resume, along with a vault used to store plutonium.
During the Cold War, the building processed plutonium that came into the plant in a liquid solution, turning it into a powder or hockey puck-sized buttons that could be sent to plants producing nuclear weapons for the nation’s defense.
Much of the processing was done in two long lines of glove boxes, with workers reaching their hands through gloves attached to portals to do the work.
The higher risk demolition that would be done next, possibly starting in January, includes tearing down the two production lines.
