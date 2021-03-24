2 Tri-Cities districts vote to return students to schools. Is it just wishful thinking?

Tri-Cities schools are ready to return students full-time to classrooms, but it’s unclear if their plans are just wishful thinking.

Richland and Pasco school boards voted this week to resume more in-person learning after spring break, believing the governor is on the verge of loosening the 6-foot social distancing requirement.

But officials in Gov. Jay Inslee’s office told the Herald on Wednesday that no decision is scheduled on the issue.

Kennewick schools have not made a decision about expanding in-person attendance. The board planned to discuss it Wednesday night.

Spacing is the reason why students have needed to spend half of their school week learning in person and the other half online. At the 6-foot distance, there isn’t enough room for everyone to sit in a classroom.

While, until recently, school boards have been left with the decision about whether to reopen schools, the social distancing requirement comes from the state.

The Richland and Pasco’s decisions follow increasing calls by international and federal health agencies to ease the COVID-related requirement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested the change late last week, and Oregon and California are in the process of implementing reducing their requirements in schools.

In Washington, the state school director and superintendent associations have made similar requests, asking Inslee to hand the decision back to local school boards.

So far, Inslee has said state officials are examining the changing science.

“A decision has not been made, but hopefully there will be a decision soon,” said Mike Faulk, deputy communications director with the governor’s office.

Richland Superintendent Shelley Redinger told the school board she expected the decision at the latest by the end of the week.

Pasco officials looked at the changes in Oregon and California that are letting Hermiston schools bring back students full-time by April 13.

“Typically all three states work together on these things,” said Shane Edinger, Pasco’s director of public affairs. “There is definitely optimism that this change will be coming soon.”

There has been mixed reaction to the news from parents and community members. Some are concerned it’s too soon to return safely while others believe students need to be back in the classroom full time as soon as possible.

Some teachers in Richland reported they were surprised by the news, only learning about the potential decision the day before.

While many students could return if the requirement is changed, the schools will continue to offer distance learning.

Signs on the floors remind students of social distancing protocols. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Richland schools

Richland students will have the option to return to class five days a week starting on April 19.

Teachers are being given three days to make the transition and many students will have their final online lessons during those days.

Redinger said schools will be prepared for the move. They are working with their consultant, NV5, to implement safety recommendations.

The consultant believes April 19 would allow the teachers time to prepare, staff to make any changes to the ventilation and give them time to plan for lunch.

“April 19 is aggressive, but it’s cautiously aggressive,” Redinger said. “Continuing to wait longer will make the transition more difficult.”

While students will be back in class, things won’t be returning to normal, administrators said. Students will still need to wear masks and won’t be grouped together.

They are still determining how lunch will be handled, since elementary students have been going home for meals.

They also will need to change furniture in the classrooms, in some cases replacing tables with desks.

“District leaders and our safety consultant at NV5 are still doing walk-throughs of our buildings so we do not have the final findings of all the adjustments needed,” said Ty Beaver, the district’s communications director. “The district is already looking at a variety of ways to ensure we have the furniture needed to safely bring students back for full-time in-person learning.”

Board president Rick Jansons asked community members to assume they have good intentions. He pointed out the board is made up by unpaid volunteers who are dedicated to keeping kids safe and having them get a quality education.

“All board members here have received hate mail. Some people have received hate packages, and it’s not just the people who voted to close or the people who voted to open,” he said. “I understand the anger, I have kids in school, but we’re the adults and I think we need to assume good intentions.”

Fourth-grade teacher Leah Wright stands in a taped teaching area at the front of classroom as her students sit in spaced apart desks at McClintock STEM Elementary in Pasco. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Pasco schools

Pasco will have a staggered start under the plan approved this week. Elementary schools are to start on April 12, and middle and high schools students would return April 19.

School leaders reported that the facilities are capable of bringing all of the students back, keeping students separated by 4 feet.

Ventilation systems are running 24 hours a day, and they are asking Apollo Solutions Group to examine the systems.

District officials pointed out that while the number of students in classes have increased, the number of COVID cases at schools has dropped.

The trend shows the schools aren’t adding to the cases, officials have said.

Plastic garbage bags cover the drinking fountains in a hallway at a Pasco elementary school. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The district also held vaccination clinics for its teachers and encouraged others to get to the mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

School board members plan to travel to schools across the district on a listening tour of reopening progress.

Board members were split on the timetable for returning students. Board member Jesse Campos feared it is too aggressive.

“I do want kids to go back to school, but the fact of the matter is that I think it’s going to put a heavy lift on our teachers,” he said. “I talk to a lot of teachers and they say, ‘We only have 40 days left (in the school year).”

For the other board members, they said it was the best decision for a majority of students. Scott Lehrman pointed out that 70 to 80 percent of their students returned to in-person classes when given the option.

That number is lower than in Richland and Kennewick, where more than 80 percent of their students came back.

“I recognize that for some this is going to be a frustration and a challenge,” Board member Steve Christensen said. “I don’t think there is anything better for our students than to get them back in the classroom.”