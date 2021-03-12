Here’s how Tri-Cities schools will be affected by WA governor’s latest COVID-19 order

While the governor ordered schools to offer some in-person learning, it’s unlikely to effect Tri-Cities schools.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order Friday requiring school districts to offer some sort in-person learning if students want to return in-person. It is primarily aimed at school districts that have resisted bringing back students.

The order comes about a year after Inslee forced schools statewide to close because of the COVID pandemic.

Tri-City school districts are already weeks ahead of that move. All students are allowed to be in classes at least twice a week.

What is keeping them out of school full-time is a state requirement to maintain a 6-foot separation from other students. Schools in the Tri-Cities do not have enough floor space to have all of the students back full-time and comply with that rule.

The World Health Organization has recommended lowering the requirement to three feet, which schools administrators across the state are pushing for.

While Inslee didn’t give a specific timeline for when state officials will consider changing that rule, he said it likely would be in the upcoming months.

“Nothing in this proclamation would modify the 6-foot rule,” Inslee said during Friday’s news conference. “That is unlikely to change in the near future.”

He did say they are putting money toward helping mental health issues for students.

Inslee’s proclamation also won’t require the dozens of students who have chosen to stay home and learn online to return to school classrooms.

The largest group of those are in Pasco, where 20 percent of its elementary students and 25 percent of its middle and high school students are learning online rather than in-person.