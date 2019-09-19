Kennewick students must make up class time after strike delayed start of school year

Strike begins by Kennewick teachers Rob Woodford, president of the Kennewick Education Association, talks about the strike by Kennewick teachers starting on what would have been the first day of the school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rob Woodford, president of the Kennewick Education Association, talks about the strike by Kennewick teachers starting on what would have been the first day of the school year.

A strike by teachers in the Kennewick School District that delayed the start of the school year by nearly a week means students will now need to be in class on three days they would have had off.

The school board has made changes to its academic calendar, and kids should plan to be in class on Oct. 18 and Feb. 7 — which students previously had off — and school will be extended by one day, to June 11.

The added class time is necessary to meet a pair of state requirements. One mandates that school years be a minimum of 180 days. The other calls for students to spend 1,027 hours on average in class.

Any additional snow days are going to be added to the end of the year.

The changes won’t affect the June 6 graduation for Kennewick students.