Education
Autopsy completed on Kennewick teacher who died Monday after medical emergency at school
Kennewick teacher Nicole Winans died Monday of natural causes, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach after an autopsy was completed.
Winans, 38, had a medical emergency as she was at Ridge View Elementary preparing for the upcoming school year Monday morning.
She was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, where she died that afternoon.
She was a popular second-grade teacher at Ridge View and had previously taught at Edison Elementary School in Kennewick.
A GoFundMe account is collecting donations to help Winans’ husband with expenses, particularly for their baby born this past winter.
