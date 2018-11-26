Beloved CBC professor to be remembered at public service

Karen Grant did more than teach classes at Columbia Basin College.
The beloved professor emerita helped build the Pasco college’s chemistry program and influenced countless students along the way.
The college is holding a celebration of life on Saturday to honor and remember her.
The public service starts at 2 p.m. at the Gjerde Center on campus.
Grant, 73, died Nov. 1.
When the Massachusetts native arrived at CBC in 1981, “we were in a building that didn’t have much in the way of labs or air conditioning or anything,” she told the Herald four years ago, when she was named a fellow of the American Chemical Society.
She worked hard to enhance the program, securing instruments, applying for grants and seeking donations.
She also developed an honors general chemistry program and made sure her students had undergraduate research opportunities.
“Karen’s dedication to chemical education, her depth of understanding and her ability to connect with her students are inspirational,” Jan Hylden, physical science lead at CBC, said in a statement earlier this month.
“Karen’s most lasting accomplishment is the students that she has taught and mentored over the years. They have gone on to be scientists, physicians, engineers and teachers themselves. They will continue her legacy in the community and beyond,” Hylden said.
The CBC Foundation has set up a memorial fund and will match all contributions up to $5,000.
The fund will help CBC chemistry students attend local and national conferences.
Contributions can be made at columbiabasin.edu/donate, via mail at Columbia Basin College Foundation, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, WA 993001, or by phone at 509-542-4436. People also may donate at the celebration of life.
Comments