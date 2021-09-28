Two 15-year-olds accused of stealing guns in Ranch & Home store break-in

Two teen burglary suspects were arrested after a SWAT standoff that closed part of a busy Kennewick street.

The 15-year-old boys are accused of breaking into the Ranch & Home store on Columbia Center Boulevard early Sunday morning and grabbed several guns, Kennewick police said.

On Monday afternoon, the teens were spotted going into a 10th Avenue apartment.

Police surrounded the area near the Heatherstone Apartments at 3:45 p.m., and the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team was called in to help because the teens may have been armed.

Police shut down the westbound lanes of 10th Avenue and nearby Park Middle School was locked down for about 25 minutes. And students participating in after-school activities were released to their parents.

The two suspects came outside and were arrested. They were booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick.

Police had a search warrant for the apartment, where several guns were found and seized.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 11:21 AM.