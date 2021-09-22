18-year-old shot and killed in a Kennewick street. She dreamed of a music career

Kennewick police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Kennewick woman near an apartment complex. Kennewick Police Department

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed early Wednesday at a Kennewick apartment complex.

Callers to 911 reported hearing up to four gunshots in the area near the corner of Kent Street and Seventh Place at 3:05 a.m., according to Kennewick police and dispatch reports.

When officers arrived, they found Alyssa Moore dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the attack wasn’t random, and there isn’t any immediate threat to the public.

Detectives are investigating the murder, and the road is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Family members told the Herald she previously attended school in Grandview. She was planning on moving to Seattle to pursue a career in music. She loved to sing and rap, they said.

The intersection is in the middle of several apartment complexes that stretch west of South Garfield Street, between Fourth and 10th avenues.

School buses were being diverted around the neighborhood near Park Middle School, Kennewick High and St. Joseph’s Catholic School, and police were advising parents to have students walk a different route to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Kennewick police on the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

Moore’s death is the third homicide in Benton County in a little over a week.

Benton County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of Hector Cortez Ballardo, 33, after his body was found along a rural road south of Kennewick on Sept. 14.

Then on Friday, Jaden Quintero, 23, was gunned down outside of a Washington Street home in downtown Kennewick.