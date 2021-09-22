Pasco man found slain in Benton County. His family needs help to bury him

Family members of a Pasco man found killed along a rural road south of Kennewick are raising money to cover his funeral expenses.

Hector Cortez Ballardo was discovered dead at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 14 by a U.S. postal worker making her deliveries on Bofer Canyon and Bateman roads east of Interstate 82.

Benton County detectives are investigating the death of the 33-year-old as a homicide.

An autopsy was finished Friday, but county investigators are not ready to say publicly how he died, said Commander Jon Schwarder.

Officials expect to release additional information in coming days. Detectives are still trying to track down potential witnesses and are concerned that releasing details could affect witness statements, Schwarder said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized by Cortez Ballardo’s brother, Luis Esquivel.

“This morning we got the worst news any family can receive,” he wrote. “The detectives knocked at our door and informed us that the body found (near Highway) 395 in Kennewick way my brother.”

So far, the campaign has raised about $3,200 of an $8,000 goal.

Anyone who saw something suspicious in the area or with possible information on the death is asked to call Detective C. J. Conner at 509-735-6555, ext. 7201 or Detective Sgt. Carlos Trevino, ext. 7205.