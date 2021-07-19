Highly intoxicated Kennewick man shoots man near sidewalk of apartment, police say

A 61-year-old Kennewick man was booked into jail after shooting a man near the sidewalk in front of his apartment.

Kennewick police say Joel S. Johnson, 61, was highly intoxicated when he started firing just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Spring Meadow Apartments on the 1100 block of West Fifth Avenue, Kennewick police said.

One of those shots hit a 56-year-old man in the leg as he was standing near the sidewalk along South Kent Street. Police and the medical professionals treated the man, before taking him to a local hospital. The injury was not life-threatening.

Witnesses pointed out the apartment they said the gunfire had come from, and police found Johnson.

Police didn’t state what they believed Johnson was shooting. .

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.

This is the second week the apartment complex has been the focus of police. activity. Last week, the complex was the scene of a four-hour standoff with the Tri-City Regional SWAT team.