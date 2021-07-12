Tri-Cities woman held at knifepoint for ‘revenge,’ leading to 4-hour standoff

Four people were jailed Monday after a couple were held against their will in a Kennewick apartment, leading to a four-hour standoff

Police were called to the Spring Meadow Apartments at 3 a.m. after someone reported a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they saw a man and woman outside, according to a release from police Lt. Jason Kiel.

When they spotted officers, they went back inside. No one answered when police knocked on the door, but then a man walked out.

The man, who appeared to have been hit in the face, said he’d been held inside the apartment by attackers looking for revenge for an earlier incident.

The man told officers that a woman, who had come to check on him, was still inside, being held at knifepoint.

Police called in the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team to help. When they arrived, shortly after 4 a.m., the suspects released the woman, and three others came outside.

The woman and the man who’d been held were treated for injuries, said police.

A fourth suspect refused to leave for nearly three hours, until SWAT team members went inside and found him, Kiel said.

Sandy Trujillo, 25, Charles Isias, 20, and Guadalupe Sanches, 30, all of Kennewick, were arrested on investigation of unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment.

Anthony Davis, 30, of Kennewick, was booked into jail on outstanding warrants. Police said he was not involved with holding the woman hostage.